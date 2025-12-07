TomTom in Netherlands的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer I级别的每year€60.1K到Staff Software Engineer I级别的每year€116K。 year薪酬 in Netherlands包的中位数总计为€72.7K。 查看TomTom总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/7/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
