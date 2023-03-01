ThousandEyes 薪资

ThousandEyes的薪资范围从客户成功职位的年总薪酬$38,997（低端）到销售职位的$673,891（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 ThousandEyes. 最后更新： 11/16/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
34%
年 3
在ThousandEyes，股票/股权授予采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (11.00% 每期)
34% 归属于 3rd-年 (11.33% 每期)
