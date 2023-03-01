公司目录
ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes 薪资

ThousandEyes的薪资范围从客户成功职位的年总薪酬$38,997（低端）到销售职位的$673,891（高端）。

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $237K
客户成功
$39K
产品设计师
$279K

产品经理
$412K
销售
$674K
归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

在ThousandEyes，股票/股权授予采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (11.00% 每期)

  • 34% 归属于 3rd- (11.33% 每期)

常见问题

ThousandEyes薪资最高的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$673,891。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ThousandEyes的年度总薪酬中位数为$279,098。

