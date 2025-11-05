ThoughtWorks in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从Consultant级别的每year₹1.39M到Lead Consultant级别的每year₹5.23M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹2.19M。 查看ThoughtWorks总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
