ThoughtWorks in India的产品经理薪酬范围从Senior Product Manager级别的每year₹2.78M到Principal Product Manager级别的每year₹7.17M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹3.46M。 查看ThoughtWorks总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
