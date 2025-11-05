公司目录
ThoughtWorks
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 产品经理

  • 所有产品经理薪资

ThoughtWorks 产品经理 薪资

ThoughtWorks in India的产品经理薪酬范围从Senior Product Manager级别的每year₹2.78M到Principal Product Manager级别的每year₹7.17M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹3.46M。 查看ThoughtWorks总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
查看 1 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 ThoughtWorks?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 产品经理 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

ThoughtWorks in India产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹7,372,480。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ThoughtWorks in India产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹3,456,922。

推荐职位

    未找到ThoughtWorks的推荐职位

相关公司

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源