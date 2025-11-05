公司目录
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot 软件工程师 薪资

ThoughtSpot in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从MTS 2级别的每year₹3.42M到Staff Engineer级别的每year₹11.92M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹5.33M。 查看ThoughtSpot总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
MTS 2
(入门级)
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹828K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.93M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.82M
₹6.11M
₹2.71M
₹0
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
最新薪资提交
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在ThoughtSpot，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



包含职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

ThoughtSpot in India软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹11,919,702。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ThoughtSpot in India软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹5,147,006。

