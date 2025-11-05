ThoughtSpot in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从MTS 2级别的每year₹3.42M到Staff Engineer级别的每year₹11.92M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹5.33M。 查看ThoughtSpot总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
MTS 2
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹828K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.93M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.82M
₹6.11M
₹2.71M
₹0
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在ThoughtSpot，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)