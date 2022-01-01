公司目录
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot 薪资

ThoughtSpot的薪资范围从招聘专员职位的年总薪酬$12,271（低端）到销售职位的$326,625（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 ThoughtSpot. 最后更新： 11/16/2025

软件工程师
MTS 2 $39.5K
MTS 3 $39.5K
MTS 4 $56.7K
Senior MTS $102K
Staff Engineer $138K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

市场营销
Median $148K
业务分析师
$213K

企业发展
$159K
数据科学家
$133K
信息技术专员
$49.8K
产品设计师
$30.9K
产品经理
$110K
招聘专员
$12.3K
销售
$327K
网络安全分析师
$107K
软件工程经理
$152K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在ThoughtSpot，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

ThoughtSpot薪资最高的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$326,625。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ThoughtSpot的年度总薪酬中位数为$108,845。

