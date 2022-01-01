公司目录
Thought Machine
Thought Machine 薪资

Thought Machine的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$77,555（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$237,936（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Thought Machine.

软件工程师
IC1 $77.6K
IC2 $131K
IC3 $177K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

软件工程经理
Median $238K
技术项目经理
Median $161K

产品经理
Median $110K
客户成功
$182K
招聘专员
$88K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Thought Machine，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Thought Machine薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理，年度总薪酬为$237,936。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Thought Machine的年度总薪酬中位数为$145,990。

