Thought Machine
Thought Machine 福利

预估总价值： $1,643

保险、健康和福祉
  • Free Breakfast

  • Free Dinner

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Health Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Life Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Learning and Development

    • 交通
  • Bikes on Campus

    • 其他
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

