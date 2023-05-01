公司目录
THINK Surgical
THINK Surgical 薪资

THINK Surgical的薪资范围从生物医学工程师职位的年总薪酬$71,244（低端）到产品设计经理职位的$165,825（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 THINK Surgical. 最后更新： 11/15/2025

软件工程师
Median $163K
生物医学工程师
$71.2K
产品设计师
$159K

产品设计经理
$166K
常见问题

THINK Surgical薪资最高的职位是产品设计经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$165,825。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
THINK Surgical的年度总薪酬中位数为$160,683。

