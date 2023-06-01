公司目录
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)
    • 关于

    NCCN is a non-profit alliance of cancer centers dedicated to improving cancer care through patient care, research, and education. They develop resources and clinical practice guidelines for use by patients, clinicians, and other healthcare decision-makers worldwide. NCCN Member Institutions are recognized for their expertise in diagnosing and treating a broad spectrum of cancers, including complex, aggressive, or rare cancers. They promote the importance of continuous quality improvement and offer access to expert physicians, superior treatment, and quality and safety initiatives that improve cancer care globally.

    http://www.nccn.org
    网站
    1995
    成立年份
    126
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预计收入
    总部

    其他资源