The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company 薪资

The Clorox Company的薪资范围从会计师职位的年总薪酬$109,450（低端）到人力资源职位的$236,640（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 The Clorox Company. 最后更新： 9/1/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $121K
会计师
$109K
业务拓展
$161K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

客户服务
$117K
数据科学经理
$172K
人力资源
$237K
信息技术专员
$131K
销售
Median $165K
解决方案架构师
Median $190K
风险投资家
$130K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在The Clorox Company，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

常见问题

The Clorox Company薪资最高的职位是人力资源 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$236,640。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
The Clorox Company的年度总薪酬中位数为$146,265。

