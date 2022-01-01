公司目录
Texas Instruments
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Texas Instruments 福利

对比

预估总价值： $6,660

保险、健康和福祉
  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

    • 居家
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Remote Work

  • Military Leave

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 其他
  • Profit Sharing

    The maximum payout is 20% when PFO reaches 35%

  • Child care

    Discount on early education and child care services

    • 推荐职位

      未找到Texas Instruments的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Applied Materials
    • Western Digital
    • Cadence Design Systems
    • Seagate
    • Lam Research
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源