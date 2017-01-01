公司目录
Texas Health and Human Services
    Texas Health and Human Services is a state agency dedicated to enhancing the well-being of Texans through comprehensive healthcare solutions. We provide essential services spanning aging and disability support, disaster assistance, family safety resources, financial aid, food security programs, and mental health & substance use treatment. Our integrated approach eliminates barriers to care, creating clear pathways for eligible Texans to access the support they need. With streamlined programs and community-based solutions, we strive to improve health outcomes while empowering individuals to lead independent, dignified lives across the Lone Star State.

    https://sao.texas.gov
    官网
    10,646
    员工人数
    总部

