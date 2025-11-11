Tesla in United States的技术招聘专员薪酬范围从P2级别的每year$101K到P4级别的每year$216K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$157K。 查看Tesla总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$101K
$94.7K
$6.7K
$0
P3
$161K
$132K
$28.7K
$0
P4
$216K
$155K
$61.7K
$0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tesla，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
