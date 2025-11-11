公司目录
Tesla
  • 薪资
  • 机械工程师

  • 计算机辅助工程师

  • United States

Tesla 计算机辅助工程师 薪资 在United States

Tesla in United States的计算机辅助工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$99.8K到P3级别的每year$199K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$110K。 查看Tesla总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025

平均薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
P1
Associate Engineer
$99.8K
$96.6K
$2.5K
$700
P2
Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Senior Engineer
$199K
$153K
$43.8K
$2.5K
P4
Staff Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪资提交
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Tesla，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

常见问题

Tesla in United States计算机辅助工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$215,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Tesla in United States计算机辅助工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$125,000。

