Tesco 薪资

Tesco的薪资范围从低端的人力资源年度总薪酬$6,071到高端的产品设计师$160,217。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Tesco. 最后更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

软件工程师
Software Engineer 1 $28.5K
Software Engineer 2 $53.5K
Software Engineer 3 $97K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

软件工程经理
Median $104K
产品经理
WL1 $50.4K
WL2 $92.6K
WL2 $115K

数据科学家
Median $91.3K
技术项目经理
Median $48.2K
行政助理
Median $30.8K
销售
Median $31.8K
会计师
$44.1K

技术会计

业务发展
$100K
文案
$38.5K
客户服务
$32K
数据分析师
$63.7K
数据科学经理
$64.2K
财务分析师
$137K
平面设计师
$121K
人力资源
$6.1K
信息技术专家
$78.2K
法律
$33.7K
管理咨询顾问
$85.6K
产品设计师
$160K
招聘人员
$47.8K
常见问题

据报道，Tesco最高薪的职位是产品设计师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$160,217。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Tesco的年总薪酬中位数为$63,729。

