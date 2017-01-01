公司目录
tenex.ai
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于tenex.ai的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

    https://tenex.ai
    网站
    2024
    成立年份
    11
    员工人数
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到tenex.ai的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源