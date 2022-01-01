公司目录
Tenable
Tenable 薪资

Tenable的薪资范围从低端的数据科学家年度总薪酬$43,447到高端的产品经理$487,775。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Tenable. 最后更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

产品经理
Senior Product Manager $296K
Principal Product Manager $488K
软件工程师
Median $149K

全栈软件工程师

销售
Median $170K

客户成功
$214K
数据科学家
$43.4K
信息技术专家
$83.6K
市场运营
$67.3K
产品设计师
$127K
招聘人员
$140K
软件工程经理
$205K
解决方案架构师
$276K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Tenable，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

常见问题

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Tenable es 产品经理 at the Principal Product Manager level con una compensación total anual de $487,775. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Tenable es $159,516.

