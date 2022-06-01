公司目录
Templafy
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Templafy 薪资

Templafy的薪资范围从低端的招聘人员年度总薪酬$68,559到高端的Technical Account Manager$155,775。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Templafy. 最后更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $85.9K
产品经理
$106K
项目经理
$70.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
招聘人员
$68.6K
Technical Account Manager
$156K
技术项目经理
$153K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Templafy is Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Templafy is $95,901.

特色职位

    未找到Templafy的特色职位

相关公司

  • Valtech
  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • SoftServe
  • Maven Wave
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源