Temasek 薪资

Temasek的薪资范围从低端的客户服务运营年度总薪酬$10,612到高端的信息技术专家$218,900。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Temasek. 最后更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $74.8K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $112K
客户服务运营
$10.6K

数据分析师
$63.7K
财务分析师
$192K
硬件工程师
$54.4K
信息技术专家
$219K
产品经理
$31.3K
项目经理
$29.9K
常见问题

据报道，Temasek最高薪的职位是信息技术专家 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$218,900。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Temasek的年总薪酬中位数为$63,701。

