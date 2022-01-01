公司目录
TELUS
TELUS 薪资

TELUS的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$10,107到高端的软件工程师$135,281。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 TELUS. 最后更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

机器学习工程师

DevOps工程师

产品经理
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
产品设计师
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

用户体验设计师

数据科学家
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
软件工程经理
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
市场营销
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
项目经理
Median $85K
业务分析师
Median $56.2K
网络安全分析师
Median $76.8K
数据分析师
Median $37.1K
数据科学经理
Median $110K
解决方案架构师
Median $129K

数据架构师

管理咨询顾问
Median $95.6K
业务运营
$101K
业务运营经理
$96.9K
业务发展
$99.3K
幕僚长
$92.6K
文案
$88.4K
客户服务
$10.1K
财务分析师
$76.8K
硬件工程师
$75.2K
人力资源
$66.4K
信息技术专家
$11.6K
市场运营
$104K
机械工程师
$72.9K
产品设计经理
$107K
项目经理
$14.5K
销售
$55.4K
技术项目经理
$89.6K
信任与安全
$41.7K
用户体验研究员
$88.2K
常见问题

据报道，TELUS最高薪的职位是软件工程师 at the L6 level，年总薪酬为$135,281。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，TELUS的年总薪酬中位数为$86,649。

