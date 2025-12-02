公司目录
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health 软件工程师 薪资

Teladoc Health in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer I级别的每year$102K到Staff Software Engineer级别的每year$223K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$185K。 查看Teladoc Health总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer I
(入门级)
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
实习薪资

归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Teladoc Health，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (33.00% 年度)



包含职位

提交新职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

Teladoc Health in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$248,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Teladoc Health in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$157,000。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.