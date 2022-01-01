公司目录
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health 薪资

Teladoc Health的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$49,670（低端）到解决方案架构师职位的$305,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Teladoc Health. 最后更新： 9/1/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer I $104K
Software Engineer II $135K
Software Engineer III $175K
Senior Software Engineer $188K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Data Scientist II $138K
Data Scientist III $172K
Senior Data Scientist $264K

健康信息学专家

产品经理
Product Manager II $178K
Senior Product Manager $190K

软件工程经理
Median $270K
产品设计师
Median $163K

用户体验设计师

解决方案架构师
Median $305K
市场营销
Median $98.8K
客户服务
$49.7K
客户成功
$109K
招聘专员
$199K
销售
$294K
技术项目经理
$204K
用户体验研究员
$206K
归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Teladoc Health，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (33.00% 年度)

常见问题

Teladoc Health薪资最高的职位是解决方案架构师，年度总薪酬为$305,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Teladoc Health的年度总薪酬中位数为$178,333。

