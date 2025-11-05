Tekion in Greater Bengaluru的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year₹2.01M到L5级别的每year₹7.22M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹4.06M。 查看Tekion总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
₹2.01M
₹1.73M
₹243K
₹34.8K
L2
₹2.73M
₹2.25M
₹465K
₹14K
L3
₹4.68M
₹3.87M
₹816K
₹0
L4
₹6.34M
₹5.28M
₹1.01M
₹53.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tekion，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)