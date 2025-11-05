公司目录
Tekion
Tekion 产品经理 薪资 在Greater Bengaluru

Tekion in Greater Bengaluru的产品经理薪酬范围从L1级别的每year₹2.96M到L4级别的每year₹6.34M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹3.44M。 查看Tekion总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
Associate Product Manager
₹2.96M
₹2.53M
₹311K
₹120K
L2
Product Manager
₹3.31M
₹2.9M
₹407K
₹0
L3
Senior Product Manager
₹5.47M
₹4.19M
₹1.22M
₹52.5K
L4
Staff Product Manager
₹6.34M
₹4.69M
₹1.66M
₹0
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Tekion，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Tekion in Greater Bengaluru产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹6,341,754。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Tekion in Greater Bengaluru产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹3,063,959。

