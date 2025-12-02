公司目录
TechStyle Fashion Group
TechStyle Fashion Group 软件工程师 薪资

TechStyle Fashion Group in United States的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每year$145K。 查看TechStyle Fashion Group总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Software Engineer
Austin, TX
年薪总额
$145K
级别
L3
基本工资
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$0
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
6 年
职业等级是什么 TechStyle Fashion Group?
最新薪资提交
常见问题

TechStyle Fashion Group in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$241,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
TechStyle Fashion Group in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$191,250。

