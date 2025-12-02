公司目录
Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute 数据科学家 薪资

Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates的数据科学家平均总薪酬范围从每yearAED 329K到AED 467K。 查看Technology Innovation Institute总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

平均总薪酬

$101K - $115K
United Arab Emirates
常见范围
可能范围
$89.5K$101K$115K$127K
常见范围
可能范围

职业等级是什么 Technology Innovation Institute?

常见问题

Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬AED 467,311。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为AED 328,702。

