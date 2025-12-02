公司目录
Technology & Strategy
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 管理咨询顾问

  • 所有管理咨询顾问薪资

Technology & Strategy 管理咨询顾问 薪资

Technology & Strategy in United Arab Emirates的管理咨询顾问平均总薪酬范围从每yearAED 486K到AED 690K。 查看Technology & Strategy总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

平均总薪酬

$150K - $178K
United Arab Emirates
常见范围
可能范围
$132K$150K$178K$188K
常见范围
可能范围

我们只需要 3 更多 管理咨询顾问 份提交 Technology & Strategy 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

💰 查看全部 薪资

💪 贡献数据 您的薪资


贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Technology & Strategy?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 管理咨询顾问 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Technology & Strategy in United Arab Emirates管理咨询顾问职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬AED 690,005。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Technology & Strategy in United Arab Emirates管理咨询顾问职位的年度总薪酬中位数为AED 486,003。

推荐职位

    未找到Technology & Strategy的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technology-and-strategy/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.