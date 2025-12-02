Tech Mahindra in India的风险投资家薪酬U1级别为每year₹367K。 查看Tech Mahindra总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025
平均总薪酬
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
