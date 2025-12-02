公司目录
Tech Mahindra 风险投资家 薪资

Tech Mahindra in India的风险投资家薪酬U1级别为每year₹367K。 查看Tech Mahindra总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

平均总薪酬

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
常见范围
可能范围
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
常见范围
可能范围
平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
职业等级是什么 Tech Mahindra?

常见问题

Tech Mahindra in India风险投资家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹451,864。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Tech Mahindra in India风险投资家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹318,270。

