T.D. Williamson
    TDW is a company that has been providing innovative solutions for pipeline operators for over 100 years. Their products and services help maximize uptime, improve throughput, avoid shutdowns, and minimize risk. They have team members and partners on six continents and are committed to safely delivering energy while addressing regulatory and climate challenges. TDW is working towards keeping product in the pipe, reducing emissions, preparing for future energy products, and meeting net-zero ambitions.

    http://www.tdwilliamson.com
    官网
    1920
    成立年份
    3,001
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预估营收
    总部

