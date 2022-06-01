公司目录
TD SYNNEX
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于TD SYNNEX的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    We’re TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.We’re 22,000 of the IT industry’s best and brightest, who share an unwavering passion for bringing compelling technology products, services and solutions to the world. We’re an innovative partner that helps our customers maximize the value of IT investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities.At our core, we’re a company that cares. We care about our partners, our co-workers, our investors and the world around us. And we’re committed to being a diverse, inclusive employer of choice and a good corporate citizen.

    http://www.tdsynnex.com
    官网
    2021
    成立年份
    22,000
    员工人数
    $10B+
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到TD SYNNEX的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Apple
    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源