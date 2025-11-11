公司目录
Tata Group
Tata Group 全栈软件工程师 薪资

Tata Group in India的全栈软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每year₹1.75M。 查看Tata Group总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Tata Group
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
年薪总额
₹1.75M
级别
L3
基本工资
₹1.58M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
奖金
₹175K
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
5 年
职业等级是什么 Tata Group?
最新薪资提交
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Tata Group，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Tata Group in India全栈软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹9,536,791。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Tata Group in India全栈软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹2,539,082。

其他资源