Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Chicago Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从C1Y级别的每year$81.9K到C3B级别的每year$99.7K。 year薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area包的中位数总计为$85K。 查看Tata Consultancy Services总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
C1Y
$81.9K
$80.5K
$0
$1.4K
C1
$83.1K
$82.3K
$0
$750
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3A
$81.1K
$81.1K
$0
$0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)