Tata Consultancy Services 软件工程师 薪资 在Charlotte, NC Greater Area

Tata Consultancy Services in Charlotte, NC Greater Area的软件工程师薪酬C3A级别为每year$102K。 year薪酬 in Charlotte, NC Greater Area包的中位数总计为$139K。 查看Tata Consultancy Services总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Tata Consultancy Services in Charlotte, NC Greater Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$163,565。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Tata Consultancy Services in Charlotte, NC Greater Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$90,000。

