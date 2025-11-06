公司目录
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services 软件工程师 薪资 在Australia

Tata Consultancy Services in Australia的软件工程师薪酬范围从C2级别的每yearA$88.2K到C3B级别的每yearA$124K。 year薪酬 in Australia包的中位数总计为A$118K。 查看Tata Consultancy Services总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
C1Y
Assistant Engineer Trainee(入门级)
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
C1
Assistant Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
C2
IT Analyst
A$88.2K
A$88.2K
A$0
A$0
C3A
Assistant Consultant
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含职位

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

开发运维工程师

站点可靠性工程师

系统工程师

网页开发工程师

常见问题

Tata Consultancy Services in Australia软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬A$143,981。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Tata Consultancy Services in Australia软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为A$117,770。

