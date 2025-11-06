公司目录
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services 数据分析师 薪资 在Kolkata Metropolitan Area

查看Tata Consultancy Services总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Tata Consultancy Services，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Tata Consultancy Services in Kolkata Metropolitan Area数据分析师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹1,450,546。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Tata Consultancy Services in Kolkata Metropolitan Area数据分析师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹365,581。

