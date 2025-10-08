Swisscom in Netherlands的开发运维工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer级别的每year€56.5K到Senior Software Engineer级别的每year€79.8K。 year薪酬 in Netherlands包的中位数总计为€63.8K。 查看Swisscom总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
