Swiggy in India的软件工程经理薪酬范围从Engineering Manager级别的每year₹7.83M到Senior Engineering Manager级别的每year₹11.1M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹8.41M。 查看Swiggy总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/29/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Engineering Manager
₹7.83M
₹7.5M
₹184K
₹142K
Senior Engineering Manager
₹11.1M
₹10.24M
₹626K
₹240K
Assistant Vice President
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Vice President
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Swiggy，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
