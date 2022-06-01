公司目录
Strategic Education
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Strategic Education 薪资

Strategic Education的薪资范围从行政助理职位的年总薪酬$52,260（低端）到数据科学经理职位的$180,900（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Strategic Education. 最后更新： 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
产品经理
Median $137K
行政助理
$52.3K
数据科学经理
$181K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
产品设计师
$73.6K
软件工程师
$58.5K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Strategic Education薪资最高的职位是数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$180,900。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Strategic Education的年度总薪酬中位数为$73,630。

推荐职位

    未找到Strategic Education的推荐职位

相关公司

  • HPE
  • Prudential Financial
  • Illumina
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Blackstone
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源