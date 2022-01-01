公司目录
Stratasys 薪资

Stratasys的薪资范围从低端的机械工程师年度总薪酬$54,270到高端的产品经理$224,661。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Stratasys. 最后更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $81.5K
数据分析师
$64.7K
机械工程师
$54.3K

产品设计师
$132K
产品经理
$225K
技术项目经理
$201K
常见问题

据报道，Stratasys最高薪的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$224,661。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Stratasys的年总薪酬中位数为$106,584。

