公司目录
STORD
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

STORD 薪资

STORD的薪资范围从技术项目经理职位的年总薪酬$134,325（低端）到幕僚长职位的$271,350（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 STORD. 最后更新： 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Median $167K

全栈软件工程师

幕僚长
$271K
数据科学家
$164K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
产品经理
$202K
技术项目经理
$134K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在STORD，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

STORD薪资最高的职位是幕僚长 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$271,350。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
STORD的年度总薪酬中位数为$167,000。

推荐职位

    未找到STORD的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Postmates
  • Deliverr
  • McMaster-Carr
  • ShipBob
  • NEXT Trucking
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源