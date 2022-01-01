公司目录
StockX
StockX 薪资

StockX的薪资范围从产品设计师职位的年总薪酬$85,570（低端）到数据科学家职位的$472,625（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 StockX. 最后更新： 10/15/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $174K
产品经理
Median $165K
软件工程经理
Median $230K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
数据科学家
$473K
市场营销
$106K
产品设计师
$85.6K
技术项目经理
$169K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在StockX，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

StockX薪资最高的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$472,625。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
StockX的年度总薪酬中位数为$169,150。

