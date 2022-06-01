公司目录
Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker 薪资

Stanley Black & Decker的薪资范围从低端的项目经理年度总薪酬$40,603到高端的项目经理$433,508。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Stanley Black & Decker. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

机械工程师
Median $95K
软件工程师
Median $112K
产品经理
Median $134K

硬件工程师
Median $89K
业务分析师
$104K
业务发展
$236K
数据分析师
$42.6K
数据科学经理
$213K
数据科学家
Median $150K
财务分析师
$89.1K
平面设计师
$146K
人力资源
$61.2K
市场营销
Median $140K
产品设计师
$80.4K
项目经理
$434K
项目经理
$40.6K
销售
$152K
软件工程经理
$164K
解决方案架构师
$60.3K
技术项目经理
$141K
常见问题

Stanley Black & Decker에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 项目经理 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $433,508입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Stanley Black & Decker에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $123,000입니다.

