公司目录
Stanley Black & Decker
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Stanley Black & Decker的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    For the builders and protectors, for the makers and explorers, for those shaping and reshaping our world through hard work and inspiration, Stanley Black & Decker provides the tools and innovative solutions you can trust to get the job done—and we have since 1843.You repair your home and car with the tools we provide. Your car and your phone are secured with our fasteners. The things you value most can be protected by our security systems. And the roads you drive on, the bridges you cross, the energy you consume, all of these most likely came to you via one of our infrastructure systems.We join forces to bring together the best of the best to create practical, meaningful products and services that make life easier—empowering people to do better, safer, more significant work. Innovation and excellence have powered our success, but we know there’s more we can do for the world and those who make it. Across our businesses, we’re investing in breakthrough innovation and digital excellence, striving for outperformance and increasing our focus on social responsibility.We define success as: delivering value to our customers, colleagues and communities. Our commitment to quality, safety and sustainability helps us on our path to becoming the type of uniquely human-centered global industrial company that keeps every stakeholder in mind, while helping to make the world better.

    http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com
    网站
    1843
    成立年份
    71,300
    员工人数
    $10B+
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Stanley Black & Decker的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Veeco
    • EPAM Systems
    • Sprinklr
    • Forrester
    • ThoughtWorks
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源