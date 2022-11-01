公司目录
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered 薪资

Standard Chartered的薪资范围从低端的企业发展年度总薪酬$16,994到高端的投资银行家$502,500。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Standard Chartered. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $52.5K
软件工程经理
Median $42.7K

技术项目经理
Median $150K
会计师
$204K
业务分析师
$26.4K
企业发展
$17K
数据分析师
$20K
数据科学家
$43.9K
财务分析师
$17.1K
信息技术专家
$39.4K
投资银行家
$503K
管理咨询顾问
$57.1K
产品设计师
$69.1K
项目经理
$60K
项目经理
$43.1K
销售
$56.5K
网络安全分析师
$18K
解决方案架构师
$43.3K
常见问题

据报道，Standard Chartered最高薪的职位是投资银行家 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$502,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Standard Chartered的年总薪酬中位数为$43,225。

