公司目录
SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies 福利

预估总价值： $9,078

保险、健康和福祉
  • Dental Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Tuition Reimbursement

