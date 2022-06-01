公司目录
SRC
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于SRC的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve “impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across our family of companies, we apply bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies. Since 1957, our commitment to the customer and the best solution – not the bottom line – has remained a core value that guides our efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies we invent and manufacture, the laboratories and facilities we build, the people we hire, and communities where we work. Today, more than 1,000 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect our people, environment and way of life. For more information, visit www.srcinc.com.

    srcinc.com
    官网
    1957
    成立年份
    3,500
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到SRC的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Noblis
    • The Aerospace Corporation
    • HIMSS
    • MITRE
    • Battelle
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源