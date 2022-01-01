公司目录
Squire
Squire 薪资

Squire软件工程师职位的薪资中位数为$100,000。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Squire. 最后更新： 11/30/2025

软件工程师
Median $100K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Squire，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Squire薪资最高的职位是软件工程师，年度总薪酬为$100,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Squire的年度总薪酬中位数为$100,000。

