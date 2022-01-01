公司目录
Squarespace 薪资

Squarespace的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$59,900（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$478,333（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Squarespace. 最后更新： 11/30/2025

软件工程师
L1 $133K
L2 $164K
L3 $195K
L4 $240K
L5 $277K
L6 $328K

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

软件工程经理
L5 $267K
L6 $329K
L7 $478K
产品经理
L3 $216K
L4 $197K
L5 $298K

产品设计师
L3 $158K
L4 $198K
L6 $332K
数据科学家
L3 $155K
L4 $200K
数据分析师
Median $135K
财务分析师
Median $190K
市场营销
Median $164K
招聘专员
Median $150K
用户体验研究员
Median $151K
行政助理
$79.6K
业务运营经理
$274K
业务分析师
$118K
客户服务
Median $59.9K
数据科学经理
$224K
人力资源
$141K
信息技术专员
$191K
技术项目经理
Median $202K
归属时间表

15%

1

25%

2

30%

3

30%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Squarespace，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 15% 归属于 1st- (15.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 30% 归属于 3rd- (30.00% 年度)

  • 30% 归属于 4th- (30.00% 年度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Squarespace，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Squarespace薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the L7 level，年度总薪酬为$478,333。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Squarespace的年度总薪酬中位数为$195,822。

