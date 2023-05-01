公司目录
SplashLearn
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于SplashLearn的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    SplashLearn is a game-based curriculum for Pre-K to Grade 5 that aims to make learning fun and engaging. It is available on multiple platforms and has over 40 million users across 150+ countries. It is the fastest growing elementary math program in the US, with 1 in 3 schools and 1 in 7 elementary school children using it. The company has won several edtech awards and is backed by prominent investors. SplashLearn values individuality and inquisitiveness and offers opportunities to contribute to their suite of learning products.

    splashlearn.com
    官网
    2010
    成立年份
    351
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到SplashLearn的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源